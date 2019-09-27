Jaguars list Ramsey as questionable after birth of 2nd child

The Associated Press
FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey walks to the field for an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade following a sideline argument with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. The Jags are willing to entertain offers. Ramsey's agent asked the Jags to move the disgruntled defender after Ramsey and Marrone got into a heated exchange during the team's 13-12 loss at Houston, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday, Sept. 17, 2019, because neither Ramsey nor the team had made the request public. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Denver following the birth of his second child.

Ramsey, who has requested a trade, left the team Wednesday night to be with his family in Nashville, Tennessee. Coach Doug Marrone said Friday the baby girl had been born.

''Both mom and baby are healthy and obviously that's important,'' Marrone said. ''We've been in communication and we'll just see. If anything comes up, I'll make sure you're aware of it.''

Ramsey was ill Monday and then missed practice Wednesday with a back injury. It's unclear if Ramsey is planning to rejoin the team in Denver on Saturday.

''I just think it's questionable,'' Marrone said. ''It's not something to joke around with, but obviously when you say your level of hope, you're hoping that every player is going to play from injury. When he gets back, we'll see how he's doing.''

