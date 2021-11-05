Jaguars list James Robinson as questionable

The Jaguars are likely to have a hard time competing with the Bills in any scenario, but their chances would be better at full strength and it remains unclear if that’s where they’ll be in their offensive backfield.

Running back James Robinson has been listed as questionable to play against Buffalo with a heel injury. Robinson didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but did get in a limited session on Friday so that may be a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

Robinson has 88 carries for 425 yards and five touchdowns this season. Carlos Hyde would be in line for more work if Robinson can’t play.

No other Jaguars players have injury designations heading into the weekend.

