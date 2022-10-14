Jaguars list 5 players as questionable for Week 6 vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed five players as questionable for a Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Four of those players — defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — were limited in all three practices this week. The surprise addition was wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. who previously practiced fully before popping up on the report Friday with hamstring troubles.

Through five games this season, Christian Kirk is the Jaguars’ leading receiver with Marvin Jones and Zay Jones second and third on the team in receiving yards.

The Colts announced earlier in the day that three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and 2021 first-round defensive end Kwity Paye will miss the AFC South matchup. Later Friday, the team listed four players, including running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, as questionable.

Leonard missed the Week 2 meeting against the Jaguars as did the Colts’ top two receivers, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire