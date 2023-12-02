Jaguars list 4 players as questionable for Monday vs Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed Tyson Campbell, Travis Etienne Jr., Luke Farrell, and Brenton Strange as questionable for a Week 13 game on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

All four injured Jaguars players listed as questionable for Monday vs Bengals. HC Doug Pederson said earlier Saturday that his expectation is RB Travis Etienne will play. pic.twitter.com/iZZoCyMVBt — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 2, 2023

While the official status is up in the air for all four players, it appears unlikely that Etienne or Campbell will sit out Monday.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Etienne will play Monday, despite a ribs injury that limited him in all three practices this week. Later, Campbell said in the locker room that he expects to return from a hamstring injury that kept him out four of the last games.

For the Bengals, the significant injury news is that starting cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt, suffered an ankle injury in practice that will keep him out Monday.

Not listed on the report for the Bengals is wide receiver Tee Higgins, who missed the last three weeks with hamstring and ankle injuries. While he was limited in practice Thursday, Higgins practiced fully Friday and Saturday ahead of his return to action.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire