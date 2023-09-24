Jaguars list 3 receivers as inactive vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ list of inactive players for a Week 3 home game against the Houston Texans

Headlining the list is Zay Jones, who suffered a knee injury last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran receiver missed all three practices leading up to Sunday and was officially ruled out Friday.

Along with Jones listed as out of action, the Jaguars are also keeping rookie receivers Parker Washington and Elijah Cooks out. The team still has five veteran receivers — Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Tim Jones, Jamal Agnew, and the recently elevated Jacob Harris — ready for Sunday.

The more consequential list of inactives came from the Texans, who are dealing with several injuries early in the 2023 season.

Laremy Tunsil was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday, and defensive backs Jalen Pitre and Tavierre Thomas were ruled out in the final injury report Friday.

The Texans also have a dozen players on their injured reserve, including a few starting offensive lineman and 2022 third overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. With the second-year cornerback out of action, Houston is turning to former Jaguars free agent signee Shaquill Griffin to make his first start with the Texans.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire