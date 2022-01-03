Jaguars, Lions secure top two picks in 2022 NFL draft

The Jaguars and Lions will have the first two picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

If the 2-14 Jaguars lose to the Colts on Sunday, or if the Lions beat the Packers, the Jaguars will draft first overall and the Lions will draft second.

In the unlikely scenario that the Jaguars beat the Colts and the Lions lose to the Packers, the Lions will draft first and the Jaguars will draft second.

The 4-12 Texans, 4-12 Jets and 4-12 Giants are currently slated to pick third, fourth and fifth, although that can change next week.

The 5-11 Panthers are currently positioned to hold the sixth pick.

The 6-10 Seahawks, who traded their first-round pick to the Jets, are currently seventh in the draft order. The 6-10 Bears, who traded their first-round pick to the Giants, are No. 8. Washington is 6-10 and currently No. 9.

The 7-9 Falcons, Broncos and Vikings are currently slated to pick 10th, 11th and 12th.

