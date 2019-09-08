Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack ejected after throwing punch at Chiefs receiver

Myles Jack didn't last long in Week 1. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed their defense to be at 100 percent if they wanted to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, linebacker Myles Jack had other plans.

Jack failed to make it to halftime during the contest after he was ejected for throwing punches.

Never ceases to be amusing pic.twitter.com/fP1xCy4dKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 8, 2019

Jack initially got into it with Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins. Demarcus Robinson came to Watkins’ defense, and Jack responded by punching Robinson in the helmet. Jack threw the punch in front of a ref, who immediately threw a flag.

After being ejected, Jack tried to go after the Chiefs’ sideline.

And Myles Jack tries to get to the Chiefs sideline because he's not done. Teammates holding him back. Jack is livid, this is crazy to watch. Coaches having to hold his arms. Jaguars in trouble here, bad look for a star — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 8, 2019

Jack, who has emerged as one of the Jaguars’ key defensive players over the past three seasons, signed a four-year, $57 million extension with the team in August.

