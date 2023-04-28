Jaguars legend Fred Taylor to announce team’s 2nd round pick

Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor is set to announce the team’s next draft pick.

After NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called out the names of draftees Thursday night, it’ll be a rotating cast of former and current NFL stars who make the announcements Friday.

Taylor, 47, was the Jaguars’ first-round choice in 1998 and spent 11 seasons in the Jacksonville backfield. He tallied 11,271 rushing yards and 70 total touchdowns with the Jaguars before finishing his career with two seasons as a member of the New England Patriots.

His 11,695 career rushing yards rank 17th in NFL history behind 14 Hall of Famers and two soon-to-be Hall members in Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson.

Taylor won’t be the only former Jaguars player who announces a selection Friday. Former NFL receiver Torry Holt, who spent the 2009 season with Jacksonville, will announce the Los Angeles Rams’ pick.

Last year, it was former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli who announced the team’s third round selection of Luke Fortner, as Jacksonville didn’t make a pick in the second round.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

How experts graded Jaguars' pick of Anton Harrison in first round 12 best available players for Jaguars on Day 2 How to watch Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire