Jaguars leaving DE Dawuane Smoot on PUP list into regular season

Jacksonville Jaguars veteran defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss at least four games after the team decided Tuesday to keep the 28-year-old pass rusher on the PUP list.

Smoot suffered an Achilles tear in December 2022 and became a free agent in March. The Baltimore Ravens briefly showed interest in Smoot before he re-signed with the Jaguars in July.

While updates on Smoot’s recovery have been largely positive, the lineman began training camp on the PUP list and remained there through all of camp and preseason. He’ll be eligible to move to the active roster any time after the Jaguars’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1.

Smoot was selected by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and is the second longest tenured player on the team after offensive lineman Tyler Shatley. After recording zero sacks in his first two seasons, Smoot tallied 22.5 sacks in the last four years.

