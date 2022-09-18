Jaguars leading Colts 24-0 after Trevor Lawrence’s second touchdown pass

The Jaguars are beating down the Colts.

After going into halftime up 17-0, Jacksonville used a long drive in the third quarter to go up 24-0 with quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s second touchdown pass of the game.

On fourth-and-1 from the Indianapolis 5-yard line, Lawrence faked a pitch to the left, booted to his right, and tossed an easy pass to receiver Christian Kirk for the score.

It was the second fourth-down conversion for Jacksonville on the day.

Lawrence is 23-of-27 passing for 227 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Kirk has caught all six of his targets for 78 yards with two TDs.

The Colts have been largely listless on both offense and defense throughout the game.

They’re now on track to lose their eighth consecutive road matchup against the Jaguars.

