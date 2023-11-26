Jaguars lead Texans 13-7 at halftime but leave points on the field

The Jaguars outplayed the Texans in the first half Sunday, taking a 13-7 lead in the locker room at halftime.

In their 37-17 loss to the Texans in Week 2, the Jaguars trailed 17-0 at halftime.

They should have a bigger lead today.

Calvin Ridley had a shot at a touchdown catch with 2:28 left, but it went off his outstretched hands. The Jaguars settled for a 48-yard Brandon McManus field goal, his second of the day. McManus' first field goal covered 40 yards.

The Jaguars' only touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Trevor Lawrence.

Coach Doug Pederson might regret his decision on the final play of the half.

With 10 seconds left, and facing a third-and-eight from their own 42, the Jaguars got a 57-yard play with Christian Kirk catching a pass and running to the 1-yard line before cornerback Tavierre Thomas pushed him out of bounds with one second left. Pederson chose to go for it, but Desmond King tackled Travis Etienne for no gain as time expired in the half.

The Texans' only points came on a 7-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell.

Texans backup kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 50-yard field goal, making him 0-for-4 in his career from 50 and beyond. Ammendola was signed to replace the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The Texans nearly had a long completion to Dell on the play before Ammendola's miss, but the ruling on the field stood as replay was unclear whether Dell got both feet in bounds with the ball in his possession. Dell also had a 62-yard reception negated earlier in the half with an illegal shift penalty called on him.

The Jaguars have outgained the Texans 247 to 169, with Jacksonville pressuring Stroud on nearly every drop back.

Lawrence is 10-of-16 for 219 yards, with Kirk catching three for 83. Etienne has 11 carries for 10 yards.

Stroud is 12-of-16 for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also has run for 30 yards on four carries. Dell has five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.