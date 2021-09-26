After a stunning “kick six,” the Jaguars lead the Cardinals 13-7 at hafltime.

Jacksonville had just tied the game with a nine-play drive, and the Cardinals got enough yards on their ensuing drive to attempt a 62-yard field goal. But Matt Prater‘s attempt was short and returned 109 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Jacksonville’s offense had some trouble moving the ball early, but did score to tie the game late in the second quarter.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw his fifth touchdown of the season to receiver DJ Chark, hitting him in the back-left corner of the end zone for a score with 21 seconds left in the second quarter. The catch capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive that took just 3:01.

Lawrence threw an interception earlier in the half, but it didn’t end up costing the Jaguars any points. He was 12-of-17 for 117 yards with a touchdown and interception in the first two quarters.

On the other side, the Cardinals scored a touchdown with quarterback Kyler Murray’s 6-yard run in the first quarter but haven’t been able to put up points since. DeAndre Hopkins is playing after he didn’t practice during the week with a ribs injury. He has a pair of receptions for 14 yards.

Murray is 12-of-14 passing for 107 yards. He’s also run three times for 14 yards with his TD.

Jaguars lead Cardinals 13-7 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk