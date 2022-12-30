Jaguars’ lead in AFC South grows with 6th straight Titans loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be first place in the AFC South after Week 17, regardless of their result against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Jacksonville is now a half-game up on the Tennessee Titans after the latter lost its sixth straight game on Thursday. The Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys dropped the team to 7-9 on the year. With the Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans all set to play Sunday, the AFC South standings now look like this:

Jacksonville Jaguars: 7-8 Tennessee Titans: 7-9 Indianapolis Colts: 4-10-1 Houston Texans: 2-12-1

The Jaguars currently own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titans, so they’ll maintain their lead over Tennessee even if both teams have 7-9 records after Week 17.

But if the Titans manage to even the series with a win in Week 18, the second tiebreaker is divisional record. Tennessee would be 4-2 in AFC South play if it beat Jacksonville next week, better than the Jaguars’ 2-4 or 3-3 record.

As such, the Titans’ loss to the Cowboys didn’t do anything to alter the AFC South race. It did, however, guarantee that the Jaguars will enter the matchup as the division leader.

