Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller out for 2023 season with Achilles injury

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss his entire rookie season after suffering an Achilles injury in the team’s preseason finale, coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.

Miller, a fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, underwent surgery earlier this year to repair a broken bone in his foot and missed parts of the offseason during his recovery. After a slow start to August, Miller put together his best preseason performance Saturday against the Miami Dolphins, earning an 83.9 grade from PFF before leaving due to the injury.

The Jaguars have three starting quality inside linebackers in Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, and Chad Muma. It appeared as though Miller was competing with fourth-year veteran Shaquille Quarterman to be the fourth player on the depth chart. The team also has special teams ace Caleb Johnson and undrafted rookie Dequan Jackson at the position.

Miller recorded nine tackles in preseason with two sacks in his first two games.

