Jaguars give LB Tyrell Adams an extension

While the Jacksonville Jaguars can’t start the process of speaking with free agents from other teams yet, they can work on retaining their pending free agents. They’ve been doing exactly that as fans saw with the return of Tyler Shatley, but instead, they made a move on defense this week by extending linebacker Tyrell Adams.

The @Jaguars have extended LB Tyrell Adams, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 9, 2022

Adams, 29, joined the Jags late last season on Dec. 29 before their Week 16 game against New England. He joined the team from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad and played in the Jags’ last two games. In the process, he registered a forced fumble.

Throughout his career, Adams participated in 44 games while also starting in 14. He entered the league as a rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 but has spent time with various teams, including the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans, to name a few.

Signing with the Jags will keep the Atlanta, Ga. native close to home, and he will enter this season with 163 combined tackles, two sacks, and four forced fumbles.