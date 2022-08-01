Jaguars LB Josh Allen: Doug Pederson has 'swagger'
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen discusses his team's practice at training camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
In the latest 2023 NFL mock from Draft Wire, the New York Giants select Washington State QB Cameron Ward.
With defensive lineman Maurice Hurst out for the season with a torn biceps, the 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman. San Francisco announced on Monday that the club has signed Akeem Spence. A fourth-round pick in 2013, Spence spent time with Washington and Denver after being cut by New England at the start of [more]
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
The Teven Jenkins saga continues at Bears camp. According to David Kaplan, it’s not the injury that’s the concerning thing with Jenkins.
NFL failed to make strong case that Deshaun Watson deserved more than six-game suspension. It will be telling how hard league fights this, if at all.
6 game suspension for Watson means 6 games for Brissett to start. Ranking those 6 from easiest to hardest:
According to Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are worth about $7.64 billion.
Mitch Trubisky compared playing one year in Buffalo versus the four seasons he played with the Bears.
The Patriots defense remained in control of team drills with the Patriots putting on pads for the first time.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who not long ago wanted out of San Francisco, is staying put. He has a three-year extension, which he has officially signed. Here are the full details, from a source with knowledge of the terms: 1. Signing bonus: $24.035 million. 2. 2022 base salary: $965,000, fully guaranteed at signing. 3. 2023 [more]
Following his massive contract extension to remain in San Francisco, which was confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area, Deebo Samuel posted an NSFW reaction to his Twitter account.
The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday -- this time with pads on -- and here are 8 quick takeaways from the day's action.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doesn't seem worried about the Browns, Deshaun Watson or Week 1 at the moment.
Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces are cleaning up at LIV events.
Former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after one of the league’s best wideouts received a big pay day.
7 Philadelphia Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.
Taken two spots ahead of Taco Charlton after the Cowboys had their eye on him, could the journeyman edge rusher finally land in Dallas? | From @KDDrummondNFL