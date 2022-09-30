Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd named NFL Defensive Player of the Month

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Month for September, the league announced Thursday.

Through his first three games in the NFL, Lloyd has tallied 24 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. as the Jags have been one of the league’s biggest surprises with a 2-1 record.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was given the offensive honor for this month.

