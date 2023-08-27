Jaguars' Lawrence, starters sharp in win called early after injury to Dolphins rookie Daewood Davis

The Jacksonville Jaguars utilized their final preseason game of 2023 as a tune-up game for the regular season, giving the players an opportunity to get out any butterflies they may have heading into a grueling 18-week season.

Ultimately, Jacksonville got the better of the Miami Dolphins, defeating the Sunshine State foe 31-18 in the preseason tune-up game. The game was called off early with 8:32 remaining in the contest after Dolphins rookie receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field after being hit in the head/neck area by Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson.

Both Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, along with NFLPA reps from both teams (Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus and Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins) met in the middle of the field before the game was ultimately called off.

After the game, the Dolphins indicated that Davis was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities.

Prior to the game, the Jaguars ruled out left tackle Walker Little for precautionary reasons. As a result, incumbent starter Cam Robinson was forced into the starting lineup, while left guard Ben Bartch made the start, his first in-game action since Week 5 in 2022.

The Jaguars and Dolphins played their starters for some time to start the game with Jacksonville playing the majority of its projected starting lineup for two drives and the majority of its projected starting defense for two drives.

Game recap: Jaguars defeat Dolphins in final preseason game

The Dolphins mustered out a field goal against the Jaguars' starters, while Jacksonville's offense scored a touchdown against the Dolphins' starters.

Jaguars offense, Trevor Lawrence start fast vs. Dolphins' top lineup

Aug 26, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drips back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

One of the points of emphasis for the Jaguars' offense heading into the season this year was for the team to get off to a fast start. Against the Cowboys in Week 1, that was an issue after Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on the game's first drive. That much changed against the Dolphins, though, with Jacksonville methodologically moving the football with relative ease against eight out of 11 of the Dolphins' starters on defense.

The Jacksonville starting offense finished the game after 24 plays, 12 first downs (five rushing, seven passing), 168 total net yards, including 76 net rushing yards and 92 net passing yards, and one penalty.

During the team's first drive of the game, Lawrence and the offense drove down to the six-yard line but turned the ball over. The Dolphins drove down the field, scoring a field goal.

Jacksonville answered a Miami field goal by driving the football 80 net yards, 90 total, on 12 plays to score the team's first touchdown. During the drive, Lawrence threw a fantastic pass to receiver Calvin Ridley for a gain of 28 to the Dolphins' three-yard line.

Starting running back Travis Etienne took the next handoff, running three yards untouched into the endzone, giving Jacksonville a 7-3 during the second quarter.

Lawrence finished the game completing 8-of-10 passes for 92 yards.

Ridley, the team's prized newcomer at receiver, finished the game with three catches for 50 yards, including the aforementioned 28-yard catch.

This is when Doug said, “alright nothing left to see”.



Will be fun to watch Calvin Ridley this year. He’s the best player on the field pic.twitter.com/T83Ox8gtjJ — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 27, 2023

Etienne, Bigsby and Jags' O-line have plenty to be happy about

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Jaguars' offensive line didn't field all of its starters Saturday evening, but that didn't matter much after the starters gained 76 net rushing yards through their two possessions of the game.

The starting unit dominated the line of scrimmage throughout the night.

Both Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby had solid nights on the ground with 39 and 37 yards, respectively. Etienne's night included a walk-in touchdown as he carried the ball eight times, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, while Bigsby had six carries for 37 yards.

With the team off and rolling on their first drive of the game, Bigsby received a handoff at the six-yard line, fumbling the football at the one-yard line, forced by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.

Still, the rookie back had had a successful preseason, totaling 159 yards on 28 carries (5.6 yards per carry).

Jaguars rookie defenders Hallett and Abdullah come away with turnovers

As has been the case throughout the preseason, Jaguars rookies stood out in a big way, coming away with turnovers.

Miami's first two drives of the game after the starters left the contest ended in interceptions. Both safety/cornerback Erick Hallett II, drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and fifth-round rookie outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah came away with picks.

Fantastic interception by the rookie who had 4 (by our count) during training camp: pic.twitter.com/VtFh4jzDxo — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 27, 2023

Hallett has been one of the standout rookies on defense throughout training camp, totaling four during practices that we charted. Abdullah tallied a sack during the team's first preseason game and is expected to be one of the rotating pass rushers this year.

Position battles remain unclear as cut-down day approaches

Jacksonville will have some tough decisions to make Tuesday, the league's mandated deadline to cut down the roster to just 53 players.

There remain several position battles that are unclear. That includes the team's backup linebacker position battle between Caleb Johnson, Shaquille Quarterman and Ventrell Miller.

Miller left the game in the third quarter due to a leg injury and did not return. Both Johnson and Quarterman played the majority of the second half with Quarterman earning the nod over Johnson to begin the night.

The reserve safety position remains in question, too. While the team will keep Andrew Wingard and rookie safety Antonio Johnson, both Hallett and veteran safety Daniel Thomas remain in contention for a potential fifth roster spot on the team.

The same can be said about the team's fifth or sixth receiver spot. There are five likely locks — Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Jamal Agnew and rookie Parker Washington.

If the team keeps six receivers, Tim Jones, Jacob Harris, Seth Williams and Elijah Cooks are likely in battle for the final spot.

Jones finished his night with one catch for 74 yards and a score, while Williams caught two passes for 50 yards. Harris caught one pass for nine yards and Cooks hauled in three catches for 35 yards.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Demetrius82.

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, please consider becoming a subscriber to support local journalism in Northeast Florida.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars win preseason game called early when Dolphins' rookie Daewood Davis injured