The Jaguars have struggled to fill their stadium for much of their 27-year history in Jacksonville, and fans are telling them loud and clear what they have to do to change that: win more.

A survey conducted by the Jaguars of fans who no longer have season tickets found that the No. 1 reason cited was the team’s performance, according to the Florida Times-Union. That reason was given by 64 percent of former season ticket holders.

Other concerns cited included the heat in Jacksonville and lack of shaded seating, as well as the cost of season tickets.

The Jaguars have had the worst record in the NFL two years in a row, and they’ve only made the playoffs once in the last 14 seasons. Although there’s been talk of renovating their stadium in a bid to attract more fans, the reality is that renovations can only do so much to attract fans. The fans will be back when the team on the field is worth paying to see.

Jaguars’ lack of success has cost them season ticket holders, fan survey finds originally appeared on Pro Football Talk