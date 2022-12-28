Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson had the first four-field-goal game of his career on Thursday night, and he’s been honored for it.

Patterson went 4-for-5 on field goals against the Jets and was named AFC special teams player of the week as a result.

The biggest reason for the Jaguars’ improvement this season has been the upgrade at head coach, from Urban Meyer to Doug Pederson. But another reason is that the special teams have improved, partially thanks to Patterson. He’s been only so-so on field goals and kickoffs this year, but the Jaguars were a disaster on field goals and kickoffs last year, so even a so-so kicker has been a major improvement.

With the Jaguars playing for the AFC South title in Week 18 and then perhaps playing in the postseason, Patterson may get some big opportunities to make big kicks on a big stage.

Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson named special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk