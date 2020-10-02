The Jaguars brought Stephen Hauschka in because they had two kickers injured in the previous two weeks.

Now, Hauschka’s on the injury report himself.

Via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union, Hauschka was listed as limited with a knee injury Thursday, a day after he was held out of practice.

Regular kicker Josh Lambo is in his second week on injured reserve, and replacement Brandon Wright was injured last week, leading to Hauschka coming in.

The Jaguars also brought former Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in to the practice squad earlier this week, giving them another option.

New Jaguars kicker on injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk