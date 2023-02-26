Jaguars keep RB JaMycal Hasty with contract extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make efforts to keep the majority of their AFC South championship roster in tact. Shortly after signing backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to extension, the team announced Sunday that it also reached a deal to keep running back JaMycal Hasty.

Hasty, 26, broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. After two seasons with the team, Hasty was waived by the 49ers at the end of training camp in 2022.

The Jaguars claimed Hasty and he filled in as the third running back on the depth chart behind James Robinson and Travis Etienne Jr. After Robinson was traded to the New York Jets in mid-October, Hasty took on a bigger role in the Jaguars offense.

Hasty finished the season with 46 carries for 194 yards with two rushing touchdowns, as well as 20 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown reception.

Details of Hasty’s contract haven’t yet been revealed. Hasty was set to become a free agent in March.

More Jaguars news!

