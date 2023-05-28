Jaguars K Brandon McManus buys ad in Denver Post to thank Broncos fans

Brandon McManus will suit up for a new time for the first time in nearly a decade when he takes over as the kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

But before he gets started in Duval, the longtime Denver Broncos kicker wanted to say farewell to his former city. McManus took out a full page ad in the Denver Post on Sunday morning to thank Broncos fans and more than 100 team staffers.

Broncos kicker ⁦@thekidmcmanus⁩ takes out full page ad in Sunday Denver Post thanking more than 150 staff. Classy. #9sports pic.twitter.com/xVTnUswNRj — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 28, 2023

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support you have shown me and my family over the past nine years,” the ad reads, in part. “Your unwavering support, relentless cheers, and unconditional love has been the driving force behind my time as a Denver Bronco. The electrifying atmosphere at Empower Field, with its sea of orange and deafening roar, is something that will forever be etched in my heart. Each time I stepped onto the field, I was filled with a sense of awe and inspiration, ready to make the game winning kick.”

McManus, 31, made 223 field goals during his time in Denver, second most in Broncos history. His 40 successful field goals from at least 50 yards were a franchise record.

The kicker struggled a bit in 2022, though, making 28 of his 36 field goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra point attempts. The 10 total misses were a career most for McManus, who was released by the Broncos earlier this month.

In Jacksonville, he’ll replace Riley Patterson, who didn’t have the strongest leg, but made 30 of his 35 field goals last season, as well as a game-winner in the playoffs to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire