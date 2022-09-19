Jaguars’ Josh Allen told Travon Walker he’s ‘not going to be a loser’

When Travon Walker was picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he joined a team with four straight last place finishes in the AFC South and just one winning season since 2008.

While that probably looked pretty bleak, Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen said Sunday that he assured Walker that it wasn’t going to be doom and gloom in Jacksonville.

“I told Travon, he’s a part of something great,” Allen said after the Jaguars’ 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “He’s going to be the class that comes here and changes this thing. He’s not going to be a loser; he’s going to be a winner. And we’ve got to have that mentality.

“Like I said, this team is built to win. I didn’t lie. I’m being optimistic, obviously, but it’s not made up. This team is built to win and we’ve got to keep preparing the way that we do and we’re going to have good things.”

Walker was the star of the Jaguars defense in a losing effort in Week 1, recording a sack and an interception against the Washington Commanders. In the win over the Colts, it was Allen who stepped up with two sacks and a forced fumble.

