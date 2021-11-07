Jaguars’ Josh Allen has all-time career day against Bills’ Josh Allen

In retrospect, we should have seen this coming.

Josh Allen, the Jaguars’ edge-rusher selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, had one of the most incredible and unrepeatable days any defender has ever enjoyed in pro football history on Sunday, as the Jaguars upset the Bills, 9-6. Why was this day so unique for the Jaguars’ Josh Allen? Because of all things he did against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, selected with the…

*re-checks Pro Football Reference*

…seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft. Yes, it was already weird before the game, and it was about to get weirder. The Jaguars’ Josh Allen had a great hat trick against the Bills’ Josh Allen — he sacked the quarterback, intercepted the quarterback, and recovered the quarterback’s fumble. The Jaguars’ Josh Allen had 17.5 sacks coming into this game, including two sacks against the Seahawks in Week 8, which matched his career high, but he had never recorded an interception or recovered a fumble before the Bills’ Josh Allen showed up at his doorstep. It was as if one Josh Allen had been waiting for the other all along.

The Jaguars’ Josh Allen was asked this week about the potential same-name storyline.

“I’m just looking forward to playing against this team and then looking forward to playing against him,” Allen said Wednesday. “He’s been playing at a high level of recent. He’s been evading sacks recently, he’s been getting out of the pocket, his O-line does a really good job of protecting him. I love this challenge. We’re going to get after them but we have to do it early and throughout the whole game.”

Had this Josh Allen received any of the other Josh Allen’s mail? Turns out, yes.

“I have. I actually got an email that was something—I’m not going to tell his business out there—but I got an email for him and I was like, ‘Oh yeah!’ Then, I looked at it and I was like, ‘I don’t think this was for me.’ So, that was all the hiccup I got, outside of just fans or whatever. So, I thought that was pretty cool.”

The whole day was pretty cool for the Jaguars’ Josh Allen. The Bills’ Josh Allen, who finished his day with 31 completions in 47 attempts for 264 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, didn’t feel the same.

Josh Allen's sack of Josh Allen

The Allen-on-Allen sack happened late in the first half, as Jacksonville’s Josh Allen beat the daylights out of left tackle Dion Dawkins, and that was that.

ACONTECEU! JOSH ALLEN FEZ UM SACK NO JOSH ALLENpic.twitter.com/5Ema3VbF3F — oQuarterback (@oQuarterback) November 7, 2021

Josh Allen's interception of Josh Allen

The interception happened late in the third quarter, as the Bills’ Josh Allen was under heavy pressure (Buffalo’s entire offensive line played horribly in this game), and threw a pass he never should have thrown. There are times when it’s best to take a sack, even on third-and-12, and this was one of them.

JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. 😱😱😱 📺: #BUFvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/khMlsifwbs — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

Josh Allen recovering a Josh Allen fumble

And, with less than six minutes left in the game, the Bills’ Josh Allen tried a designed run, and probably shouldn’t have. He fumbled the ball, and the ball was recovered by… guess who?

JOSH ALLEN JUST RECOVERED A JOSH ALLEN FUMBLE 😱 WHAT IS GOING ON⁉️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/nK0rAhmHLR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

Just how weird was this?

Thanks to NFL Research, we know that this was the only time a player with the same name intercepted another player’s pass, and sacked that player. We can comfortably assume it’s also the only time a player with the same name recovered another player’s fumble.

Jaguars LB Josh Allen intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen in the 3rd Quarter This was the first time an NFL player intercepted a QB with the exact same listed name https://t.co/emPRtg5FLt — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 7, 2021

It’s also the first time the Jaguars have won in the United States since Week 1 of the 2020 season (they beat the Dolphins, 23-20 in London in Week 6), and the Bills were 14.5-point favorites coming into this contest. We are fairly sure that you will never see another game like this ever again.

