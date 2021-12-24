Jaguars Josh Allen tests positive for COVID-19

The Jets have developed several COVID-19 issues this week and now their opponent has at least one, too.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville edge rusher Josh Allen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against New York.

According to multiple reporters on the Jaguars beat, Allen is unvaccinated so he will be out for 10 days.

The seventh overall pick of the 2019 draft, Allen has 60 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits this season. He’s also recorded an interception, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Via Mark Long of the Associated Press, Allen was just asked on Thursday about not missing a game this year.

“[Even] if I was vaccinated, I will always take care of myself,” Allen said. “I have a young family at home, so I try not to only protect myself but protect them as well. For me, I come to work and wear my mask and made the decision for myself and my family so now I have to stick with it. Thankfully, didn’t have to miss a game due to that and just continue to stay safe and continue to do my job and do my part.

“A lot of my teammates also know so they are all aware what’s good to do and what’s not good to do, so thankful for those guys.”

Allen has 18.5 career sacks in 38 games.

The 2-12 Jaguars have lost six in a row since beating the Bills 9-6 back in Week Nine.

