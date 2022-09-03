Jaguars’ Josh Allen says he ‘lost that dog’ a bit after rookie year

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen is trying to recreate the production and success he found in 2019 when he finished his rookie season with 10.5 sacks and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Step one is getting his mind right.

“I’m trying to craft myself, find myself again, find that mentality, that mindset for how I want to approach the game,” Allen told the Florida Times-Union. “I feel like I lost that in bits and pieces. I still had that dog but it wasn’t at a consistent level.”

Allen, 25, finished his second NFL season with just 2.5 sacks in eight games, and ended the year on injured reserve with a knee injury. Last season he bounced back with 7.5 sacks, but it included a stretch of seven straight games without bringing a quarterback down.

In the offseason, the Jaguars provided Allen with some help in the form of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and free agent acquisition Folorunso Fatukasi from the New York Jets.

In April, the Jaguars exercised the $11.5 million fifth-year option on Allen’s contract, keeping him with the team through at least the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire