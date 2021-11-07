Jaguars’ Josh Allen sacks Bills’ Josh Allen, an NFL first

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The name’s the same. Their game is quite different.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a Josh Allen on their roster, an edge rusher/linebacker.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback is Josh Allen, too.

When Josh Allen met Josh Allen in the Bills’ backfield on Sunday there was an NFL first.

This marked the first time in league history a player sacked a quarterback who had the same name.

