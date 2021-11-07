Jaguars’ Josh Allen sacks Bills’ Josh Allen, an NFL first

The name’s the same. Their game is quite different.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a Josh Allen on their roster, an edge rusher/linebacker.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback is Josh Allen, too.

When Josh Allen met Josh Allen in the Bills’ backfield on Sunday there was an NFL first.

just two weeks after Will Smith struck out Will Smith https://t.co/uplTP3xTiC — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021

This marked the first time in league history a player sacked a quarterback who had the same name.

DE/OLB @JoshAllen41_ sacked Bills QB Josh Allen, marking the first time an NFL player sacked a QB with the same first and last name. Allen has 3.0 sacks over the last six quarters. pic.twitter.com/W5dUFBwfLn — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 7, 2021