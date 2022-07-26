Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen notices a big difference between playing for Urban Meyer last year and playing for Doug Pederson this year.

Allen said today that playing for Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, feels fundamentally different than playing for Meyer, who had only coached in college before becoming the Jaguars’ coach last season.

“It feels good to be part of a professional locker room, not only when you’re in the locker room but when you’re talking to the coaches. It’s a professional setting,” he said. “He’s talking to us like grown men. Nothing but respect.”

Meyer’s brief tenure in Jacksonville was a disaster, and he didn’t even last a full season. The Jaguars need to turn things around, and they hope Pederson is the coach to do it for them.

Jaguars’ Josh Allen: It’s a professional locker room now, Doug Pederson talks to us like men originally appeared on Pro Football Talk