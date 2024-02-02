Jaguars' Josh Allen: Let's talk business

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen said during the season that he wants to remain with the team in 2024 and he reiterated that from the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Friday.

Allen said that he's "always wanted to be stationary" rather than jumping from team to team over the course of his career, but he currently doesn't have a deal to remain in Jacksonville. While General Manager Trent Baalke said recently that Allen won't be leaving, there have not been any talks about a long-term deal and Allen said that he thinks it is time for that to change.

"What I've grown to understand that the NFL is, seeing it firsthand, the NFL is a business at the end of the day," Allen said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. "So, you know, if I do what you do on the field because I love it and I play it and I respect it and I love my guys, I love the competitive nature, but at the end of the day, outside of that it’s business. If you handle it or think about any type of way, you will get tossed out of there. So for me, it's let’s talk business. Let's do it."

Baalke's comments indicate that the team will be using the franchise tag on Allen if a deal isn't worked out. There's a little more than a month until the deadline to use it, so any talks about a longer deal should be getting underway fairly soon.