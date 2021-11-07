Jaguars' Josh Allen leads shocking upset of Bills, QB Josh Allen

The key to stopping Josh Allen? Turns out, it's having a guy named Josh Allen.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defender — who shares the same name as the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback — had a monstrous game in the Jaguars' shocking 9-6 upset TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars' Allen was nearly unstoppable all game, and the Twitter jokes of the Allen-on-Allen crime flowed freely as this game unfolded. Allen had seven tackles, an interception and a late fumble recovery to help hand the Bills their third loss of the season.

The Bills were 14.5-point favorites at BetMGM. The Bills were also a very popular knockout-pool pick this week.

(Yahoo Sports)

This was Jacksonville's second win of the season. They started 0-5 and are now 2-6, with victories in two of their past three games. It's head coach Urban Meyer's biggest win since his Ohio State days.

Trevor Lawrence had a wide-open Marvin Jones deep with just over three minutes for what could have been a game-clinching touchdown, but Lawrence overthrew his receiver.

The Bills got the ball back and drove into Jacksonville territory quickly with time winding down. But Buffalo's Allen couldn't connect with Gabriel Davis on a key third down, which could have put the Bills in business. On the ensuing third-down play, Allen was sacked near midfield.

The Jaguars' Josh Allen sacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It appeared as if Allen had lost the ball, but no fumble was called. It didn't matter, as the Jaguars stopped the Bills on fourth down.

Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards and two interceptions.