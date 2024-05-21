Jaguars will have joint practices with Buccaneers this summer

Two of the league's Florida-based teams will hold joint practices during training camp this year.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during his Monday press conference that Jacksonville will practice with Tampa Bay during the second week of the preseason.

The two teams are scheduled to play in Jacksonville on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars and Buccaneers played one another in Week 16 of last season. The Bucs defeated the Jags 30-12 in that contest, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 283 yards with two touchdowns.