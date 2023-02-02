Jaguars’ Jim Bob Cooter getting interest for vacant OC jobs

The Carolina Panthers requested to interview Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their vacant offensive coordinator role, according to a report on Wednesday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Cooter, 38, also interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy last week.

After first breaking into the NFL coaching ranks in 2009 as an offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, Cooter made a couple more stops before joining the Detroit Lions as a quarterbacks coach. He eventually spent three seasons as the Lions’ offensive coordinator until his contract expired after the 2018 season.

Cooter was added to the Jaguars’ staff as pass game coordinator shortly after Doug Pederson took over as the team’s head coach. In his first season in the role, Jacksonville finished 10th in passing yards.

Former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence made massive improvements in 2022 under Cooter, Pederson, and offensive coordinator Press Taylor. After finishing his rookie season with a 71.9 passer rating, his rating improved to 95.2 in year two.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire