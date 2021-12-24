Will the Jaguars-Jets game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville is limping down the finishing stretch of the 2021 season. The team sits at 2-12 on the season and is coming off a 14-point loss to fellow AFC bottom-feeder Houston. Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season hasn’t gone according to plan, as a lack of support around him on offense has limited his production considerably.

To make matters worse, the conduct of coach Urban Meyer led to him being fired just 13 games into his Jacksonville tenure, and this team will be undergoing yet another coaching search this offseason.

But there are three more games before we get there, and first up is a road matchup against a New York Jets team that hasn’t fared much better. The Jets are 3-11, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled even more than Lawrence. To make matters worse, the team could be without 15 players and coach Robert Saleh after they all were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Jags could be dealing with COVID issues themselves, though. Three starters were placed on the list in Josh Allen, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Ben Bartch, and since Allen is unvaccinated, he has been ruled out for the game.

If you’re trying to watch this game on television, the matchup between AFC welterweights will be locally televised on CBS in the green-shaded area below, per 506Sports.

The game will be televised in most of north Florida and south Georgia, as well as a small portion of southern South Carolina. Up north, the game will be shown in the areas surrounding New York City, extending throughout most of New Jersey. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will be on the call for the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Jacksonville doesn’t have much to play for anymore, and it’s debatable that winning this game would be a negative, as the team is currently in position to pick first overall in the 2022 draft but would move to No. 4 with a win this week. Still, fans should want to see Lawrence outperform Wilson in a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 picks that doesn’t look nearly as interesting as it did before the season.