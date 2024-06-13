Jaguars’ Jaxson de Ville earns spot in ‘Mascot Hall of Fame’

Make that two Hall of Fame Jaguars.

Jacksonville earned its first Pro Football Hall of Fame bid when former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli was inducted in the class of 2022.

It’s only fitting that Boselli informed Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville on Thursday that he’d been named to the “Mascot Hall of Fame.” Jaxson is joined in the class of 2024 by Lou Seal of the San Francisco Giants (MLB), Monte of the Montana Grizzlies (NCAA) and Orbit of the Houston Astros (MLB).

The “Mascot Hall of Fame” is a children’s museum focused on S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education, based in Whiting, Indiana. The museum announced that 90,000 votes were cast to determine the Hall of Fame’s class of 2024, with four inductees selected from 19 finalists.

De Ville has served as Jacksonville’s mascot since the 1996 season, gaining fame for his ziplining and bungee jumping into EverBank Stadium, among other crowd-energizing antics, and notoriety for antagonizing opposing teams, their mascots and their fans.

“No mascot is more worthy of Hall of Fame selection than Jaxson de Ville,” said Christy Stechman-Zynda, director of entertainment groups for the Jacksonville Jaguars, when de Ville was named a finalist in May. “His commitment to the team and the Northeast Florida community is unparalleled.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire