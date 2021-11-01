Jaguars’ James Robinson day-to-day with foot injury

Jaguars running back James Robinson had to leave Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with a foot injury after only four carries, but he escaped serious injury.

Robinson had tests today that showed his foot injury is relatively minor, and he’ll be considered day to day, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s not yet clear whether Robinson will play Sunday against the Bills, but he doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing significant time.

An undrafted free agent in 2020, Robinson is one of the few Jaguars playing well this season. He leads the team with 88 carries for 482 yards and five touchdowns.

