Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew, Brandon Scherff active vs. Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars had no surprises on their list of inactives for a playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Four of the five players who were listed as questionable by the Jaguars — including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, guard Brandon Scherff, and returner Jamal Agnew — are active Saturday. The only exception is wide receiver Kendric Pryor, who has been a healthy scratch on a weekly basis this season.

The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in tonight’s game:

14 WR Kendric Pryor

30 CB Montaric Brown

34 CB Gregory Junior

47 OLB De’Shaan Dixon

99 DL Jeremiah Ledbetter — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 14, 2023

Rookie cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown appeared in eight games this season and started one, but was a healthy scratch in the Jaguars’ last four games of the regular season.

The Chargers’ list of inactives also didn’t have any surprises after the team downgraded wide receiver Mike Williams from questionable to out on Friday.

#LACvsJAX inactives Easton Stick

JT Woods

Isaiah Spiller

Stone Smartt

Storm Norton

Mike Williams

Tyeler Davison — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 14, 2023

Williams was the only player whose status was up in the air in the Thursday injury report. He led Los Angeles in receiving yards this season with 895. He scored the only touchdown for the Chargers in their 38-10 loss to the Jaguars in September.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire