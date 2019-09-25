Jaguars say Jalen Ramsey won’t practice Wednesday

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey may be back with the Jaguars on Wednesday, but he won’t be on the practice field.

Word on Wednesday morning was that Ramsey is a “little banged up” and that his lower back and hamstrings have been troubling him. This comes after Ramsey called out sick earlier this week and the whole package is going to keep him from practicing with the rest of the team.

The Jaguars released a pre-practice injury report that said Ramsey won’t be participating. They list his back as the reason why he’ll sit out and head coach Doug Marrone said in a press conference that “I really don’t know” when the injury happened.

The backdrop to Ramsey’s availability for this week’s game against the Broncos is the trade request he made recently. The Jaguars have been resistant to dealing Ramsey and there were reports last weekend that the corner would find a way to sit out of practice this week in hopes of pushing the team to push him off the roster.

Given all of that, reports about Ramsey’s illness and injuries have been met with doubt by many around the football world. Whatever the case on those fronts, it seems Ramsey’s continued presence on the Jacksonville roster doesn’t mean he’ll be on the field for them this week.