Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey taunts Bills: 'You trash. You trash'

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn’t hold back. He’ll unleash his true thoughts about anyone, and it seems like he’ll do it anywhere. He did it in an interview with GQ over the summer, and now he’s doing it on the actual football field.

In the Jaguars’ game against the Buffalo Bills, Ramsey pulled down a stupendous interception. It ended up being called back for illegal contact, but he still let the Bills know what he thought of them.





The interception didn’t even count, and the illegal contact was Ramsey’s fault, but he still let the Bills sideline know that he thinks they’re all trash.

And this isn’t a new opinion from Ramsey. In that GQ interview from August, he straight up called Bills QB Josh Allen trash.

“I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

At least Ramsey’s consistent. And when the game was over (the Bills won 24-21), Ramsey put his trash talking aside and congratulated Allen on a good game.

But Ramsey’s taunting may have stirred the anger of both teams. With just a few minutes left in the third quarter, the Jags’ Leonard Fournette and the Bills’ Shaq Lawson tumbled to the ground in the end zone on a Jaguars touchdown try, and neither would let go of the ball. A fight broke out between the two teams, and Fournette and Lawson were both ejected. It’s not clear if Ramsey’s taunting was a factor, but we know one thing for sure: These two teams don’t like each other very much.

