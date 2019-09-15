Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey, Doug Marrone go nose-to-nose on sideline

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, above, and coach Doug Marrone exchanged words on the sideline. (AP)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to get their first win of the season in Houston on Sunday against their AFC South rivals, the Texans.

The Jaguars are down 3-0 early, in large part because of a suspect first-down conversion catch by Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins.

Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey believed the 3-yard catch by Hopkins on third-and-2 was a clear drop; Ramsey was in coverage on the play so he probably knew better than anyone if that was the case.

The Texans, apparently suspecting the drop, smartly got back to the line of scrimmage quickly and snapped the next play, another pass to Hopkins, before the Jaguars could challenge the play.

Seven plays later, the Texans got a 39-yard field goal from Kaimi Fairbairn to score first.

Ramsey wasn’t happy about coach Doug Marrone not throwing his challenge flag, and let him know as he came off the field. Ramsey was pulled away by another member of the coaching staff, but Marrone went back to the bench to confront Ramsey.

Good times for the Jaguars. Watch below:

Jalen Ramsey is not happy. pic.twitter.com/n58TyH6BKe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

