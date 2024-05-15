Jaguars, Jacksonville reveal ‘Stadium of the Future’ agreement details

The Jaguars and office of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan on Tuesday evening revealed the framework of their agreement regarding renovations to EverBank Stadium, proposing a 55%/45% split between the city and team, respectively, on the project’s total costs.

The City of Jacksonville (public funding) and the Jaguars will each contribute $625 million to the budget for stadium construction, with the city tacking on $150 million for deferred capital and maintenance/start-up expenses. The Jaguars will be responsible for stadium cost overruns.

The total projected cost for renovations is $1.4 billion. It would pair with the Jaguars signing a new, 30-year, $1.35 million per year lease on the stadium, which would take effect in 2028.

Among plans for the project include installing a canopy to provide shade, rain cover and improved airflow for 100% of observers in outdoor seating; increased air conditioning; doubling the width of the main concourse and creating 360° connectivity on the upper concourse; 16 new escalators and 12 new elevators; 12 new restrooms and renovations and expansions to existing restrooms; and 190 new points of food and beverage sale.

Stadium capacity will be flexible, with 63,000+ projected for Jaguars games and the ability to flex 70,000+ for the annual Florida-Georgia game and other major events.

The Jaguars will take over the day-to-day operations of the stadium, including budgeting, maintenance and hosting non-NFL events, as part of the deal.

The city and Jaguars will combine to invest $300 million — $150 million each, upfront from the city and over time from the team — in ongoing, targeted community initiatives, including OUTEAST neighborhood community development, countywide workforce development, park development and conversion, and affordable housing/homelessness.

The Jaguars will continue to play one game annually in London, England, in line with the team’s custom over the last decade. The NFL can assign additional games as part of its international program, but the club can not volunteer additional home games.

The following timeline for the stadium renovations was included in the agreement:

Potential final Jacksonville City Council vote: June 25, 2024

NFL owners approval: Oct. 2024

Construction begins: Feb. 2025

2025 season: In Jacksonville with 60K+ stadium capacity

2026 season: In Jacksonville with approximately 43.5K stadium capacity

2027 season: Away from Jacksonville

Renovations complete and facility opening: Aug. 2028

Find all publicly available details about the EverBank Stadium renovation proposal here.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire