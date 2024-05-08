Jaguars, Jacksonville mayor reach deal on stadium renovations

Word in March was that the Jaguars hoped to reach an agreement with Jacksonville on a deal to renovate their stadium in early May and they have finished one big part of that process.

Jacksonville City Council president Ron Salem announced on Wednesday, via the Florida Times-Union, that the team has reached a deal with Mayor Donna Deegan. That agreement will be presented to the full council at a meeting next Tuesday.

Salem did not outline what the proposed deal would cost the team or the city, but previous reports have placed the cost at well over $1 billion. There has also been discussion of the Jaguars spending either both the 2026 and 2027 seasons or just the 2027 season in a different stadium because of the scope of the work that will need to be done.

Answers to those questions and others involving the future of the Jaguars, whose current lease is up in 2029, will start to come next week.