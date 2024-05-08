Jaguars, Jacksonville to announce stadium renovation deal Tuesday

Jacksonville City Council president Ron Salem announced Wednesday that the Jaguars and Mayor Donna Deegan have reached an agreement on a deal for renovations to EverBank Stadium.

In a statement, Deegan confirmed that the contract’s framework is in place with the fine print still being written by the city’s negotiating team. The deal is expected to be unveiled at the next City Council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, May 14.

“The mayor reached out to me late yesterday afternoon to inform me that the executive branch and the Jaguars have reached an agreement on the stadium renovation,” Salem said on Wednesday, per the Florida Times-Union. “I do not know the specifics of this particular deal but look forward to engaging the council during the month of June as we move forward to review it.”

“We have reached an agreement on the framework of a deal,” Deegan added. “The negotiating team is currently putting the final details on paper, and we will release that information as soon as it is available.”

News 4 Jax reported Tuesday that a deal was “imminent.”

The renovation proposal, including shading for every seat; expanded concourses, extra escalators and elevators, and upgraded HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems, has previously been projected to cost $1.4 billion, reportedly split unevenly between the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have also pitched a sports and entertainment district around the Jacksonville Shipyards to accompany renovations, a bill team owner Shad Khan reportedly would primarily handle to even out the total costs of the projects. Construction has begun on a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences on the land.

Independently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced an additional $75 million in state funding for a University of Florida graduate campus in Jacksonville on Wednesday. While the location is not yet determined, the Jaguars are reportedly willing to pair the campus with the district.

According to the Times-Union, discussions have involved potential locations for the Jaguars to play home games during either the 2026-27 seasons or the 2027 season alone while renovations are conducted. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville and Camping World Stadium in Orlando are among the venues that have been considered.

