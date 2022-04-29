Jaguars introduce No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker from 2022 NFL Draft
Jacksonville Jaguars introduce No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker from 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Clelin Ferrell says he can play anywhere from interior DL to LB in Patrick Graham's scheme. Now in a contract year Ferrell hopes that versatility can reverse his fortunes
Add Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams to the list of 2019 first-round picks whose fifth-year options are being picked up around the league. The Bengals announced their decision to exercise the option year on Friday. Williams now has a guaranteed salary of $12.604 million for the 2023 season. Williams was the 11th overall pick in [more]
A.J. Brown's trade has immediately given the Eagles a better outlook, according to the oddsmakers. By Michael Gatti.
The Patriots head coach confidently said he would've taken Cole Strange at pick No. 21 if the team didn't trade back.
Follow along as we bring you draft grades for every Philadelphia Eagles pick from the first round through the last round.
Tiger Woods was spotted Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, preparing for next month’s PGA Championship.
The first round of the NFL draft was every bit as chaotic as many expected, with nine trades shaking up the order. Who came out ahead of the pack?
Eric Froton unveils his complete Day 2 Mock Draft now that Round 1 is in the books. (Joshua L. Jones, Athens Herald Banner via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the [more]
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. But there's still a lot of talent available.
After a wild first round, check out this updated mock draft for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books. Here is USA TODAY Sports' instant insight into all 32 selections.
The Packers went defense with both of their first-round picks on Thursday night, and national writers offered their grades and opinions.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy’s view of the Dallas Cowboys is accurate, which is a problem. [Opinion]
The Lions and Jets made offers to the 49ers but San Francisco still wasn't interested in dealing Deebo
We take a look at the biggest winners and losers following the completion of Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.