Word on Tuesday was that the Jaguars were working to hire Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell as their defensive coordinator, but no deal has gotten done and the team is talking to at least one other candidate for the position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are interviewing Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander on Wednesday.

Alexander spent the last two seasons on Brian Flores’ staff in Miami and there’s been no word of his chances of staying in Miami after the team hired Mike McDaniel to succeed Flores. The Dolphins job was Alexander’s first NFL coaching gig, although he did spend time as an intern with the Titans and Buccaneers while working in the collegiate ranks.

He also spent five seasons playing in the league, including two seasons with the Jaguars in 2009 and 2010.

Jaguars interviewing Gerald Alexander for defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk