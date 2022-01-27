The Jaguars have added a surprise candidate to their head coaching search.

According to multiple reports, Jacksonville sent a private plane to Denver to pick up former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for an interview this week.

Fangio spent the last three years as the Broncos’ head coach, compiling a 19-30 record. Fangio never had a winning record with the Broncos. The closest he came was going 7-9 in his first season. The Broncos went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-10 in 2021.

Fangio and Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke spent 2011-2016 together with San Francisco. Fangio was the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Jaguars were trying to finalize a deal with Buccaneers offensive coordinator — and former Jacksonville first-round pick — Byron Leftwich. But now it appears the team’s coaching search is still wide open.

Jaguars interviewed Vic Fangio for head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk