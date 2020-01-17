Jaguars interviewed Ben McAdoo

Ben McAdoo’s push to get back in the NFL has taken him to Jacksonville.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McAdoo interviewed with the Jaguars this week about their offensive coordinator position. The Jaguars fired John DeFilippo after one year in that job.

McAdoo has also met with the Panthers as he looks for his first NFL coaching job since the Giants fired him as their head coach with four games left in the regular season. He’d been the team’s offensive coordinator for two years before getting bumped up after Tom Coughlin’s departure. Coughlin was dispatched as the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations late in the 2019 season.

McAdoo was the tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach for the Packers under Mike McCarthy before moving to the Giants.

The Jaguars are also slated to speak to Scott Linehan this weekend as they look for the right coach to get their offense moving in a better direction.