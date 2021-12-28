Jaguars' interview requests for head coach include Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, among others

The Jacksonville Jaguars have started putting in requests to interview candidates for the head coaching job.

The Jaguars, who fired first-year coach Urban Meyer earlier this month, have asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for permission to interview offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday. The former quarterback was drafted by the organization in 2003 and played there for four years.

They've also inquired about Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, per multiple reports. Included on their request list is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per reports by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is on the list and former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will interview for the job this week, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Former head coach Jim Caldwell has been requested, per Pelissero.

#Jaguars head coaching candidates, on Day 1 of the interview request window:#Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Ex-NFL coach Jim Caldwell#Colts DC Matt Eberflus#Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett#Bucs OC Byron Leftwich#Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Ex-#Eagles coach Doug Pederson#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

The Jaguars added Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to the list, per Pelissero. He coached with the Jaguars from 2015-18, leading the Jaguars' No. 1-ranked rushing offense in 2017. It was a first for the club and they reached the AFC championship game behind quarterback Blake Bortles.

The Jacksonville front office is able to request and conduct interviews already because of the NFL's new rule allowing for it over the final two weeks of the regular season. Regular season play ends following Week 17 action on Jan. 2.

Leftwich, Bowles coaching résumés

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich has a request to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

Leftwich would signal a former star coming home. He was the organization's seventh overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft and became the starter in his rookie year. He played most of four seasons, going 24-20, until losing the job to David Gerrard in 2007. They've had a winning record only twice since that time.

In total he played nine seasons for the Jaguars, Bucs, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw for 10,532 yards with 58 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. The last four years he's worked as an offensive coordinator, including the last three with the Buccaneers where he's called plays.

Bowles went 24-40 in his head coaching stint with the New York Jets from 2015-18. He then rejoined head coach Bruce Arians with the Buccaneers in 2019. They had previously worked together with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-14 where Bowles was the defensive coordinator.

The Jaguars fired Meyer a mere 13 games into his first season following a myriad of issues and headline problems. They are currently 2-13.