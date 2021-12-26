Jaguars have interest in interviewing former Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson for vacancy
From @NFLGameDay: The #Bears coaching picture is becoming clearer as the losses mount for Matt Nagy, while the #Jaguars have interest in interviewing ex-HCs Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell for their vacant job. pic.twitter.com/DLTe5ZALxe
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021
Doug Pederson is preparing a return to the NFL, and one talented AFC South franchise could be the perfect landing spot.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the former Eagles coach will land an interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pederson is expected to be a target of the franchise along with Byron Leftwich (Bucs OC) and former Lions head coach, Jim Caldwell.
A former NFL quarterback with the perfect demeanor to complement Trevor Lawrence, Pederson led the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2017 with Nick Foles as the backup to an injured Carson Wentz.
In five seasons here with Philadelphia, Pederson logged an overall 42-37 record with three playoff appearances, but he was fired following a 4-11-1 season in 2020, followed by Carson Wentz’s eventual trade to the Colts.
