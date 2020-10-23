Jaguars injury report for Thursday: Tyler Eifert, A.J. Cann downgraded from limited to DNP

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t have many big changes on their injury report Thursday for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the two most noteworthy ones were mostly on offense.

Starting guard A.J. Cann (shoulder) and No. 2 tight end Tyler Eifert (neck), were both downgraded from limited on Wednesday to non-participation on Thursday. It appears the Jags specifically could be gearing to go into Sunday’s game without Eifert after promoting rookie tight end Ben Ellefson from their practice squad. If Eifert can’t go, that would mean the Jags would have three tight ends available in Ellefson, Tyler Davis and veteran James O’Shaughnessy.

As for Cann, it looks like Friday will be an important day for him as well as the No. 2 guard behind him, Ben Bartch (foot, knee), who was on the report as a limited participant for the second-consecutive day.

There were several other key names to remain limited with Bartch who will be worth watching for on the final injury report. Those players were receivers DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) and Laviska Shenault (hamstring), defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (foot), and guard Andrew Norwell (ankle).

Brown was released. They also released DE Josh Mauro from the exempt/commissioner permission list. — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) October 22, 2020





Kicker Josh Lambo was also amongst the notables who were limited, but he’s set to make a return after being moved to the active roster Thursday. The team also released kicker Jon Brown, which pretty much solidified the veteran’s return.

Veteran defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle) was placed on IR after being downgraded to non-participation Thursday. Fellow starter Myles Jack (ankle) also didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice, too, marking his second day of missing practice. In all probability that means he’s trending towards sitting Sunday’s game out, which means Dakota Allen would get the nod to start for him again if he’s not in the status column of the final report.

As for Jones, rookie DaVon Hamilton could get to start in his place for the second straight week.